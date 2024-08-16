Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Hits New 52-Week High at $8.19

Shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.15, with a volume of 1053 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.05.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Stock Up 1.2 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $0.326 dividend. This is a boost from Hellenic Telecommunications Organization’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Company Profile

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, and Telekom Romania Mobile segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, ICT, and TV production services; and international carrier services.

