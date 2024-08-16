Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals (LON:HEMO) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc (LON:HEMO – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.38 ($0.02). Approximately 5,337,984 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 9,106,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.34 ($0.02).

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.20 and a beta of 3.21.

About Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals Plc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies and treatments for blood diseases. It is involved in developing products for bone marrow/hematopoietic stem cell (BM/HSC) transplant market, including CDX bi-specific antibody targeting relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (R/R AML); HEMO-CAR-T therapy, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cells to identify and destroy human AML-derived cells in vitro and in vivo; and Human Postnatal Hematopoietic Endothelial Cells, a stem cell therapy product for BM/HSC transplants.

