Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET) Insider Melanie Blake Acquires 2,781 Shares

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Blake bought 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £5,005.80 ($6,391.47).
Henderson European Trust Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of LON HET opened at GBX 186 ($2.37) on Friday. Henderson European Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.79 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192 ($2.45).
About Henderson European Trust
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Henderson European Trust
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.