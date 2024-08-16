Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET) Insider Melanie Blake Acquires 2,781 Shares

Henderson European Trust plc (LON:HET – Get Free Report) insider Melanie Blake bought 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 180 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £5,005.80 ($6,391.47).

Henderson European Trust Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of LON HET opened at GBX 186 ($2.37) on Friday. Henderson European Trust plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 173.79 ($2.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 192 ($2.45).

Get Henderson European Trust alerts:

About Henderson European Trust

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Henderson European Focus Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of Continental Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson European Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson European Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.