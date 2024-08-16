Hercules Site Services (LON:HERC) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.00

Shares of Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 49 ($0.63) and last traded at GBX 47.03 ($0.60), with a volume of 16252 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 48 ($0.61).

Hercules Site Services Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 35.86. The company has a market cap of £29.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,610.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.19, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Hercules Site Services alerts:

Hercules Site Services Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 18th. Hercules Site Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Hercules Site Services

About Hercules Site Services

In related news, insider Paul David Wheatcroft bought 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,257.41). Insiders own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Hercules Site Services Plc engages in general construction and civil engineering businesses. The company operates through four segments: Labour Supply, Civil Projects, The Provision of Suction Excavator Services, and Other Activities. The company offers labor supply; delivers civils projects; and hires out the suction excavators and other plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.