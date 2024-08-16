Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $87.50 target price on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $87.50 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Hibbett in a report on Friday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Hibbett from $70.00 to $87.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark restated a hold rating on shares of Hibbett in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.79.

Hibbett Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HIBB remained flat at $87.49 during trading hours on Thursday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.28 and a 200-day moving average of $81.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.88.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $447.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.94 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 24.15% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 785,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,558,000 after purchasing an additional 10,226 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the second quarter valued at about $30,904,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 22,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 15.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 275,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 37,609 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hibbett by 281.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after acquiring an additional 187,200 shares during the period. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

