High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Hits New 12-Month High at $1.83

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.83 and last traded at C$1.78, with a volume of 13798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.74.

High Arctic Energy Services Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$88.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.97.

High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. High Arctic Energy Services had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of C$18.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that High Arctic Energy Services Inc will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

High Arctic Energy Services Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Lonn Bate purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.51 per share, with a total value of C$30,200.00. Corporate insiders own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

Featured Stories

