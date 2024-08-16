Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.510-14.810 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.5 billion-$158.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $158.6 billion.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.2 %

HD opened at $360.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.21. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The firm has a market cap of $357.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $384.00.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

