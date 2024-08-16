Home Federal Bank of Tennessee Grows Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Home Federal Bank of Tennessee raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 0.7% of Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $475.00. 30,476,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,981,977. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $474.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $451.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

