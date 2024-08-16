Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Bought by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $590,000. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saybrook Capital NC boosted its position in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 47,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $198.50. 2,810,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,357. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $209.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $220.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.00.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

