Hop Protocol Price Tops $0.0227 on Major Exchanges (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 16th. One Hop Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $43,838.12 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hop Protocol has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,107,570 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

