Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.75) target price on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSW. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.15) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Hostelworld Group
Hostelworld Group Stock Performance
Hostelworld Group Company Profile
Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hostelworld Group
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Hostelworld Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostelworld Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.