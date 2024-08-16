Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group (LON:HSW – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 215 ($2.75) target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HSW. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Friday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 247 ($3.15) price target on shares of Hostelworld Group in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

Shares of LON HSW opened at GBX 140 ($1.79) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 151.82 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 154.60. Hostelworld Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 101 ($1.29) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 173.50 ($2.22). The company has a market cap of £174.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,666.67 and a beta of 1.91.

Hostelworld Group plc operates as an online travel agent focused on the hostel market worldwide. It offers software and data processing services that facilitate hostel, B&B, hotel, and other accommodation bookings. The company also provides business information consulting and marketing planning services; and marketing and research and development services, as well as management services.

