Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 3.5%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.34 and last traded at $6.42. 571,437 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 2,145,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.65.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUMA. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $771.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.48 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.22.

In other Humacyte news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Humacyte news, COO Heather Ledbetter Prichard sold 188,886 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $1,537,532.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,559,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,628,820 shares of company stock worth $12,464,121 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Humacyte by 32.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,557 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 504.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,641 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Humacyte during the 2nd quarter worth $1,550,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 1,018.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 256,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 233,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after buying an additional 450,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

