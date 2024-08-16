Human Investing LLC Acquires 3,788 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Human Investing LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 64,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSGX stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.07. 94,141 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

