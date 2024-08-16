Human Investing LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Human Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,016 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises about 4.3% of Human Investing LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $22,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BNDX. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 8,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 51,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. HTLF Bank raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 21,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 31.9% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,954,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,038. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.09 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1005 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.