Human Investing LLC Has $1.22 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $352.00 to $395.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.00.

Home Depot Price Performance

Home Depot stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $362.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,285,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,983. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $396.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $353.21.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

