Human Investing LLC Has $802,000 Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Human Investing LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTEB. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTEB stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.68. 2,425,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,094,643. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.34. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.14 and a 1-year high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

