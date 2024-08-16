Human Investing LLC Purchases 373 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Human Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,938,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,159,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024,631 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,867,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $340,097,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133,730 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $273.17. 2,570,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,780. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $279.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

