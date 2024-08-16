Human Investing LLC Purchases 581 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Human Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4,103.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 113,212 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Lunt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. SFI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VXUS traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.93. 3,031,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,041,833. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average of $60.03.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a $0.484 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

