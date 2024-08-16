Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,455 Shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in QuidelOrtho by 7,410.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 148,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in QuidelOrtho in the fourth quarter worth $1,024,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho during the fourth quarter valued at about $299,000. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at QuidelOrtho

In related news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 78,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.94, for a total transaction of $3,122,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,441,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,134,418.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 2,261,559 shares of company stock valued at $82,700,460 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 1.6 %

QDEL traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $43.94. The company had a trading volume of 769,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,544. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.07. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 52-week low of $29.74 and a 52-week high of $84.60.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.51 million. QuidelOrtho had a positive return on equity of 3.87% and a negative net margin of 65.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QuidelOrtho Profile

(Free Report)

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

