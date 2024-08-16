Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.39 Million Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,601 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5,584.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 195,550 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after acquiring an additional 66,665 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 277.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 11,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Matador Resources

In other news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Matador Resources news, EVP Bryan A. Erman purchased 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.90 per share, with a total value of $97,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,825. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,645.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 4,250 shares of company stock worth $236,995. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTDR shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.17.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE MTDR traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,910. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $50.79 and a twelve month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 3.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.10 and a 200 day moving average of $61.54.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

