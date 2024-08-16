Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Catalent Stock Down 0.4 %

CTLT traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.55. 1,160,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,180,422. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a one year low of $31.80 and a one year high of $60.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alessandro Maselli sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $534,010.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,133.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,810 shares of company stock valued at $858,941 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.