Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Core & Main by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,138,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,457,000 after buying an additional 4,721,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Core & Main by 470.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200,591 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 915.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,586,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,073,000 after buying an additional 2,331,802 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Core & Main by 180.1% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,707,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,685 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Core & Main in the first quarter worth approximately $98,876,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Core & Main in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Core & Main from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Castellano sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $652,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,577.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Core & Main Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CNM traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,804. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core & Main Company Profile

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter sets, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

