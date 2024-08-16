Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Takes $837,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.01. 205,952 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545,579. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 0.90. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $351.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.00 million. Analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TSEM shares. Susquehanna upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile



Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

