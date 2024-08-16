Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,925 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 6,025 shares during the quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 959.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 294,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 266,612 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $433,000. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 25,144 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 8,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $80,695.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,818.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $80,695.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 162,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,818.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $398,984.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,990,223.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,960,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. 1,400,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,328,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $12.41 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 148.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LEVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. OTR Global started coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Levi Strauss & Co. Profile

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

