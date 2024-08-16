Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at HC Wainwright

Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum raised Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.44 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
