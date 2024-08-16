Hydro One (TSE:H) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on H. CIBC raised their price target on Hydro One from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of Hydro One stock traded down C$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$44.13. The company had a trading volume of 166,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,689. Hydro One has a one year low of C$32.79 and a one year high of C$44.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of C$26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hydro One Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.314 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Hydro One’s payout ratio is currently 68.85%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

