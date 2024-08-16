Hydro One (TSE:H) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at CIBC

Hydro One (TSE:H – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on H. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Hydro One from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$40.33.

H stock traded down C$0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$44.06. The company had a trading volume of 195,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,871. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$41.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.29. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$32.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.68.

Hydro One (TSE:H – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C$0.01. Hydro One had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of C$2.17 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Hydro One will post 1.9169847 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.314 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Hydro One’s payout ratio is 68.85%.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. The company operates through three segments: Transmission, Distribution, and Other. It owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and approximately 125,000 circuit kilometers primary low-voltage distribution lines.

