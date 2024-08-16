Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ILMN. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Illumina from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Illumina from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $151.10.

Illumina stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $128.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,115,762. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $172.69. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $3,091,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Illumina by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 81,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Illumina by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

