Inozyme Pharma’s (INZY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group restated their buy rating on shares of Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.17.

Shares of INZY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.71. The company had a trading volume of 41,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,925. Inozyme Pharma has a 1-year low of $2.69 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $291.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.24. The company has a quick ratio of 14.05, a current ratio of 14.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.07). Research analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Inozyme Pharma by 14.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 11.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 22.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

