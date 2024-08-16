Insider Buying: Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Major Shareholder Purchases $39,600.00 in Stock

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Free Report) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.98 per share, for a total transaction of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,581,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,031,199.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 30,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $60,300.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $10,100.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,700 shares of Brightcove stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $11,514.00.

Brightcove Price Performance

NASDAQ BCOV opened at $2.14 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.55 and a 1-year high of $3.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.41 million, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCOV. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brightcove by 11.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 61,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brightcove by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its stake in Brightcove by 12.4% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 84,963 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Brightcove during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

