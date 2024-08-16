Insider Buying: Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79) Insider Acquires A$4,577,994.08 in Stock

Chrysos Co. Limited (ASX:C79 – Get Free Report) insider Robert Adamson bought 969,914 shares of Chrysos stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$4.72 ($3.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,577,994.08 ($3,011,838.21).

Chrysos Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Get Chrysos alerts:

About Chrysos

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Chrysos Corporation Limited engages in the development and supply of mining technology. The company offers PhotonAssay, a technology for analysis of gold, silver, copper, and other elements. Chrysos Corporation Limited was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Adelaide, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Chrysos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chrysos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.