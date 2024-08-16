Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Buys $70,127.40 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 4,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $70,127.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,148,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,900,072.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $134,999.04.

Donegal Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $490.54 million, a P/E ratio of 91.81 and a beta of -0.05. Donegal Group Inc. has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $15.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The company had revenue of $246.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 431.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after buying an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,541,000 after acquiring an additional 53,632 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Donegal Group during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth about $293,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Donegal Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

