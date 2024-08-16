Insider Buying: Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Director Purchases 4,000 Shares of Stock

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) Director Glen R. Bressner purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.83 per share, with a total value of $27,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 128,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,612.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Innovative Solutions and Support Trading Up 4.9 %

NASDAQ:ISSC traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 29,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,805. The company has a market cap of $122.98 million, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.78. Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $9.00.

Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10.74 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Innovative Solutions and Support

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Solutions and Support during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 134,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth $439,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Solutions and Support in the first quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Innovative Solutions and Support by 2.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,119 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 28.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

