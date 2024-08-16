Insider Buying: The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Director Buys 3,500 Shares of Stock

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Segal bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $12,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,637,074 shares in the company, valued at $13,020,724.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jonathan Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, Jonathan Segal purchased 5,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, for a total transaction of $17,600.00.

On Friday, August 9th, Jonathan Segal purchased 5,000 shares of ONE Group Hospitality stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.53 per share, for a total transaction of $17,650.00.

Shares of STKS stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.53. 183,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,048. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65. The stock has a market cap of $111.16 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.41. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03.

ONE Group Hospitality ( NASDAQ:STKS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.22 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 891,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,454,000 after buying an additional 209,985 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 115,394 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 124.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 104,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 57,878 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in ONE Group Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

STKS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

