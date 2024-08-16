Insider Selling: Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) CEO Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) CEO Robert J. Francescon sold 50,000 shares of Century Communities stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total value of $4,632,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 477,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,527.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCS traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.30. The stock had a trading volume of 490,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,992. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.01 and a 12 month high of $107.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.82.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. Century Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Century Communities’s payout ratio is currently 11.54%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley lifted their target price on Century Communities from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush upped their target price on Century Communities from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

