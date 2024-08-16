Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) EVP Sells 300 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) EVP Mark E. Bertels sold 300 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.80, for a total transaction of $89,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 858 shares in the company, valued at $257,228.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CorVel Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRVL opened at $316.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $272.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.09. CorVel Co. has a 12 month low of $187.92 and a 12 month high of $321.46. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00 and a beta of 1.08.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $211.72 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 33.26%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in CorVel by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,925,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $489,631,000 after purchasing an additional 21,673 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in CorVel by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 115,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,464,000 after buying an additional 34,155 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CorVel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,974,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CorVel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in CorVel by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Corporation provides workers’ compensation, auto, liability, and health solutions. It applies technology, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing to enhance the managing of episodes of care and the related health care costs. The company also offers network solutions services, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy, directed care, clearinghouse, independent medical examination, and inpatient medical bill review services, as well as Medicare solutions.

