Insider Selling: ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) SVP Sells $10,230.55 in Stock

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) SVP Thomas J. Grayuski sold 605 shares of ESSA Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $10,230.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,314.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

ESSA opened at $17.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.58. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87. The company has a market capitalization of $179.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that ESSA Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ESSA Bancorp by 4.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

