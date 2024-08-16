Insider Selling: Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL) Senior Officer Sells C$183,600.00 in Stock

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.12, for a total transaction of C$183,600.00.

Douglas Owen Macarthur also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 12th, Douglas Owen Macarthur sold 5,000 shares of Kelt Exploration stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.32, for a total transaction of C$31,603.00.

Kelt Exploration Stock Up 2.1 %

Kelt Exploration stock opened at C$6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.96. Kelt Exploration Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$5.01 and a twelve month high of C$8.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$7.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.00.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in Western Canada. The company markets its crude oil and natural gas liquids primarily to third party. Kelt Exploration Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

