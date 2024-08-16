Insider Selling: Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE) Insider Sells $23,555.20 in Stock

Nine Energy Service, Inc. (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) insider David Crombie sold 17,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total transaction of $23,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 286,799 shares in the company, valued at $390,046.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Nine Energy Service stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 3.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.99. Nine Energy Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NINE. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $657,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,313,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after buying an additional 209,407 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nine Energy Service by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 113,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 53,657 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Nine Energy Service by 352.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 58,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 45,611 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nine Energy Service during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 57.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, including blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

