Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $309,387.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,973,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,697,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.91. 1,418,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,811. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.85.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 6.1% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.5% in the second quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,931 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

