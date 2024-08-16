Insider Selling: Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.66, for a total value of $309,387.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,973,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,697,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Paycom Software Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $159.91. 1,418,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,811. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $299.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.85.
Paycom Software Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is 18.27%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. StockNews.com lowered Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $147.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.33.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PAYC
Paycom Software Company Profile
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paycom Software
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.