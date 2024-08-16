Insider Selling: The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) CFO Sells $109,120.00 in Stock

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $109,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,786.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

New York Times Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average of $47.71. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $39.73 and a 52-week high of $56.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 1.06.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is currently 34.67%.

NYT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,809,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,505,000 after purchasing an additional 80,075 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in New York Times by 18.1% during the first quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 11,188,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,548,000 after buying an additional 1,711,268 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 25.0% during the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 6,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,062,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,997,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,844,000 after buying an additional 406,958 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,912,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,131,000 after acquiring an additional 482,200 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

