Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Up 0.6%

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.62 and last traded at $18.60. Approximately 32,807 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 40,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.49.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock. Northeast Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Free Report) by 19.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund accounts for approximately 0.8% of Northeast Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Northeast Financial Group Inc. owned 3.12% of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

