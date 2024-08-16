Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Acquired by Rockingstone Advisors LLC

Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $1,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $195.50. 1,366,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.69. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

