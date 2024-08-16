Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $459.38 and last traded at $460.39. Approximately 10,727,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 40,912,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.58.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.18.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.

Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

