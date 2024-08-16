Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $459.38 and last traded at $460.39. Approximately 10,727,777 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 40,912,754 shares. The stock had previously closed at $462.58.
Invesco QQQ Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $474.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.18.
Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco QQQ
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
