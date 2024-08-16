Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Life360 (LIF)

Life360 (NASDAQ: LIF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/9/2024 – Life360 had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Life360 had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $38.00 to $40.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

8/9/2024 – Life360 had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $40.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $37.00.

8/9/2024 – Life360 is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

7/2/2024 – Life360 is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/20/2024 – Life360 is now covered by analysts at JMP Securities. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Life360 was upgraded by analysts at Loop Capital to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Life360 was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Life360 was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/17/2024 – Life360 was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG to a “hold” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

6/17/2024 – Life360 is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Life360 Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:LIF traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $36.66. 83,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,553. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.73. Life360, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $37.42.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Partners Ltd acquired a new stake in Life360 during the 2nd quarter worth $23,635,000. XY Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Life360 during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,488,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Life360 during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,777,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Life360 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Life360 Inc is a family connection and safety company. Its business category includes mobile app and Tile tracking devices with a range of services, including location sharing, safe driver reports and crash detection with emergency dispatch. Life360 Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

