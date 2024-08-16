IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Benchmark

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IONQ. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get IonQ alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IonQ

IonQ Trading Up 1.6 %

IONQ opened at $7.43 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 2.06. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.72.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 671.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $46,835.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the sale, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 over the last three months. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of IonQ

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 4,824.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in IonQ in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in IonQ by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About IonQ

(Get Free Report)

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.