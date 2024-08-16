iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) Shares Gap Up to $32.50

iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.50, but opened at $33.36. iShares Bitcoin Trust shares last traded at $33.35, with a volume of 2,524,459 shares changing hands.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.60 and a 200 day moving average of $35.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Bitcoin Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBIT. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 47.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. now owns 5,940,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903,644 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 3,392,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215,107 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,636,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486,608 shares during the period. Bracebridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,639,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,965,000.

About iShares Bitcoin Trust

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

