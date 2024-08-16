iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOM. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 9,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF alerts:

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AOM traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $43.84. 26,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,209. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.00.

iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.