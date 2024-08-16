iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by ARS Investment Partners LLC

ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 35,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 19,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,741,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,178,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $556.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,087,030. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $568.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $480.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $547.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $526.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.