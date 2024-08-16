iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.22

iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $47.22 and last traded at $47.17, with a volume of 1964800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAU. Southland Equity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 24,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 238,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

